Philippine pesos to Mexican pesos today

Convert PHP to MXN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Mex$0.3429 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
PHP to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 PHP to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35190.3569
Low0.33680.3158
Average0.34410.3410
Change-0.55%8.54%
1 PHP to MXN stats

The performance of PHP to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3519 and a 30 day low of 0.3368. This means the 30 day average was 0.3441. The change for PHP to MXN was -0.55.

The performance of PHP to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3569 and a 90 day low of 0.3158. This means the 90 day average was 0.3410. The change for PHP to MXN was 8.54.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mexican Peso
1 PHP0.34287 MXN
5 PHP1.71435 MXN
10 PHP3.42871 MXN
20 PHP6.85742 MXN
50 PHP17.14355 MXN
100 PHP34.28710 MXN
250 PHP85.71775 MXN
500 PHP171.43550 MXN
1000 PHP342.87100 MXN
2000 PHP685.74200 MXN
5000 PHP1,714.35500 MXN
10000 PHP3,428.71000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 MXN2.91655 PHP
5 MXN14.58275 PHP
10 MXN29.16550 PHP
20 MXN58.33100 PHP
50 MXN145.82750 PHP
100 MXN291.65500 PHP
250 MXN729.13750 PHP
500 MXN1,458.27500 PHP
1000 MXN2,916.55000 PHP
2000 MXN5,833.10000 PHP
5000 MXN14,582.75000 PHP
10000 MXN29,165.50000 PHP