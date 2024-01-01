Philippine pesos to Cambodian riels today

Convert PHP to KHR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ៛70.19 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
PHP to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 PHP to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.750273.1377
Low70.187570.1031
Average71.423371.7806
Change-3.26%-0.16%
1 PHP to KHR stats

The performance of PHP to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.7502 and a 30 day low of 70.1875. This means the 30 day average was 71.4233. The change for PHP to KHR was -3.26.

The performance of PHP to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.1377 and a 90 day low of 70.1031. This means the 90 day average was 71.7806. The change for PHP to KHR was -0.16.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 PHP70.18750 KHR
5 PHP350.93750 KHR
10 PHP701.87500 KHR
20 PHP1,403.75000 KHR
50 PHP3,509.37500 KHR
100 PHP7,018.75000 KHR
250 PHP17,546.87500 KHR
500 PHP35,093.75000 KHR
1000 PHP70,187.50000 KHR
2000 PHP140,375.00000 KHR
5000 PHP350,937.50000 KHR
10000 PHP701,875.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Philippine Peso
1 KHR0.01425 PHP
5 KHR0.07124 PHP
10 KHR0.14248 PHP
20 KHR0.28495 PHP
50 KHR0.71238 PHP
100 KHR1.42476 PHP
250 KHR3.56190 PHP
500 KHR7.12380 PHP
1000 KHR14.24760 PHP
2000 KHR28.49520 PHP
5000 KHR71.23800 PHP
10000 KHR142.47600 PHP