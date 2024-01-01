Philippine pesos to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert PHP to IDR at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Rp269.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
PHP to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IDR
1 PHP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High275.9640280.0690
Low268.1300268.1300
Average271.1514274.2491
Change-0.59%-3.38%
1 PHP to IDR stats

The performance of PHP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 275.9640 and a 30 day low of 268.1300. This means the 30 day average was 271.1514. The change for PHP to IDR was -0.59.

The performance of PHP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 280.0690 and a 90 day low of 268.1300. This means the 90 day average was 274.2491. The change for PHP to IDR was -3.38.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PHP269.33200 IDR
5 PHP1,346.66000 IDR
10 PHP2,693.32000 IDR
20 PHP5,386.64000 IDR
50 PHP13,466.60000 IDR
100 PHP26,933.20000 IDR
250 PHP67,333.00000 IDR
500 PHP134,666.00000 IDR
1000 PHP269,332.00000 IDR
2000 PHP538,664.00000 IDR
5000 PHP1,346,660.00000 IDR
10000 PHP2,693,320.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Philippine Peso
1 IDR0.00371 PHP
5 IDR0.01856 PHP
10 IDR0.03713 PHP
20 IDR0.07426 PHP
50 IDR0.18564 PHP
100 IDR0.37129 PHP
250 IDR0.92822 PHP
500 IDR1.85645 PHP
1000 IDR3.71289 PHP
2000 IDR7.42578 PHP
5000 IDR18.56445 PHP
10000 IDR37.12890 PHP