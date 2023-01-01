1 Philippine peso to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert PHP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1 php
277.99 idr

1.00000 PHP = 277.98700 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.32320.905351.46660.7841291288.11417.10005
1 CAD0.75574410.684211.108370.592601973.473106.565.36582
1 EUR1.104551.4615411.619930.8660851422.77155.757.84236
1 AUD0.681850.9022240.6173110.534659878.29196.14094.84117

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PHP277.98700 IDR
5 PHP1389.93500 IDR
10 PHP2779.87000 IDR
20 PHP5559.74000 IDR
50 PHP13899.35000 IDR
100 PHP27798.70000 IDR
250 PHP69496.75000 IDR
500 PHP138993.50000 IDR
1000 PHP277987.00000 IDR
2000 PHP555974.00000 IDR
5000 PHP1389935.00000 IDR
10000 PHP2779870.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Philippine Peso
1 IDR0.00360 PHP
5 IDR0.01799 PHP
10 IDR0.03597 PHP
20 IDR0.07195 PHP
50 IDR0.17986 PHP
100 IDR0.35973 PHP
250 IDR0.89932 PHP
500 IDR1.79865 PHP
1000 IDR3.59729 PHP
2000 IDR7.19458 PHP
5000 IDR17.98645 PHP
10000 IDR35.97290 PHP