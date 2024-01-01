Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints today

Convert PHP to HUF at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Ft6.445 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
PHP to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 PHP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.48106.4810
Low6.28976.1631
Average6.40056.3334
Change2.47%4.57%
1 PHP to HUF stats

The performance of PHP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4810 and a 30 day low of 6.2897. This means the 30 day average was 6.4005. The change for PHP to HUF was 2.47.

The performance of PHP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4810 and a 90 day low of 6.1631. This means the 90 day average was 6.3334. The change for PHP to HUF was 4.57.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 PHP6.44492 HUF
5 PHP32.22460 HUF
10 PHP64.44920 HUF
20 PHP128.89840 HUF
50 PHP322.24600 HUF
100 PHP644.49200 HUF
250 PHP1,611.23000 HUF
500 PHP3,222.46000 HUF
1000 PHP6,444.92000 HUF
2000 PHP12,889.84000 HUF
5000 PHP32,224.60000 HUF
10000 PHP64,449.20000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Philippine Peso
2000 HUF310.32200 PHP
5000 HUF775.80500 PHP
10000 HUF1,551.61000 PHP
15000 HUF2,327.41500 PHP
20000 HUF3,103.22000 PHP
30000 HUF4,654.83000 PHP
40000 HUF6,206.44000 PHP
50000 HUF7,758.05000 PHP
60000 HUF9,309.66000 PHP
100000 HUF15,516.10000 PHP
150000 HUF23,274.15000 PHP
200000 HUF31,032.20000 PHP