Philippine pesos to Hungarian forints today
Convert PHP to HUF at the real exchange rate
PHP to HUF conversion chart
1 PHP = 6.44492 HUF
0
|1 PHP to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.4810
|6.4810
|Low
|6.2897
|6.1631
|Average
|6.4005
|6.3334
|Change
|2.47%
|4.57%
1 PHP to HUF stats
The performance of PHP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4810 and a 30 day low of 6.2897. This means the 30 day average was 6.4005. The change for PHP to HUF was 2.47.
The performance of PHP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4810 and a 90 day low of 6.1631. This means the 90 day average was 6.3334. The change for PHP to HUF was 4.57.
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hungarian Forint
|1 PHP
|6.44492 HUF
|5 PHP
|32.22460 HUF
|10 PHP
|64.44920 HUF
|20 PHP
|128.89840 HUF
|50 PHP
|322.24600 HUF
|100 PHP
|644.49200 HUF
|250 PHP
|1,611.23000 HUF
|500 PHP
|3,222.46000 HUF
|1000 PHP
|6,444.92000 HUF
|2000 PHP
|12,889.84000 HUF
|5000 PHP
|32,224.60000 HUF
|10000 PHP
|64,449.20000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Philippine Peso
|2000 HUF
|310.32200 PHP
|5000 HUF
|775.80500 PHP
|10000 HUF
|1,551.61000 PHP
|15000 HUF
|2,327.41500 PHP
|20000 HUF
|3,103.22000 PHP
|30000 HUF
|4,654.83000 PHP
|40000 HUF
|6,206.44000 PHP
|50000 HUF
|7,758.05000 PHP
|60000 HUF
|9,309.66000 PHP
|100000 HUF
|15,516.10000 PHP
|150000 HUF
|23,274.15000 PHP
|200000 HUF
|31,032.20000 PHP