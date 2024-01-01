Philippine pesos to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert PHP to ETB at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Br2.017 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
PHP to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ETB
1 PHP to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12722.1272
Low2.01730.9842
Average2.08701.9090
Change-5.16%104.03%
1 PHP to ETB stats

The performance of PHP to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1272 and a 30 day low of 2.0173. This means the 30 day average was 2.0870. The change for PHP to ETB was -5.16.

The performance of PHP to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1272 and a 90 day low of 0.9842. This means the 90 day average was 1.9090. The change for PHP to ETB was 104.03.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 PHP2.01730 ETB
5 PHP10.08650 ETB
10 PHP20.17300 ETB
20 PHP40.34600 ETB
50 PHP100.86500 ETB
100 PHP201.73000 ETB
250 PHP504.32500 ETB
500 PHP1,008.65000 ETB
1000 PHP2,017.30000 ETB
2000 PHP4,034.60000 ETB
5000 PHP10,086.50000 ETB
10000 PHP20,173.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Philippine Peso
1 ETB0.49571 PHP
5 ETB2.47857 PHP
10 ETB4.95713 PHP
20 ETB9.91426 PHP
50 ETB24.78565 PHP
100 ETB49.57130 PHP
250 ETB123.92825 PHP
500 ETB247.85650 PHP
1000 ETB495.71300 PHP
2000 ETB991.42600 PHP
5000 ETB2,478.56500 PHP
10000 ETB4,957.13000 PHP