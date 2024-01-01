500 Ethiopian birrs to Philippine pesos

Convert ETB to PHP at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₱0.4855 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
ETB to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 ETB to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48801.0161
Low0.47010.4701
Average0.47860.5480
Change2.07%-52.14%
1 ETB to PHP stats

The performance of ETB to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4880 and a 30 day low of 0.4701. This means the 30 day average was 0.4786. The change for ETB to PHP was 2.07.

The performance of ETB to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0161 and a 90 day low of 0.4701. This means the 90 day average was 0.5480. The change for ETB to PHP was -52.14.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6471.4911.6230.93521.558
1 GBP1.20211.296108.951.7931.9511.12425.911
1 USD0.9280.772184.0761.3831.5060.86719.996
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Philippine Peso
1 ETB0.48554 PHP
5 ETB2.42769 PHP
10 ETB4.85538 PHP
20 ETB9.71076 PHP
50 ETB24.27690 PHP
100 ETB48.55380 PHP
250 ETB121.38450 PHP
500 ETB242.76900 PHP
1000 ETB485.53800 PHP
2000 ETB971.07600 PHP
5000 ETB2,427.69000 PHP
10000 ETB4,855.38000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 PHP2.05957 ETB
5 PHP10.29785 ETB
10 PHP20.59570 ETB
20 PHP41.19140 ETB
50 PHP102.97850 ETB
100 PHP205.95700 ETB
250 PHP514.89250 ETB
500 PHP1,029.78500 ETB
1000 PHP2,059.57000 ETB
2000 PHP4,119.14000 ETB
5000 PHP10,297.85000 ETB
10000 PHP20,595.70000 ETB