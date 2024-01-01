Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert PHP to BOB at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Bs0.1194 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
PHP to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BOB
1 PHP to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12380.1248
Low0.11940.1179
Average0.12150.1217
Change-3.35%1.27%
1 PHP to BOB stats

The performance of PHP to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1238 and a 30 day low of 0.1194. This means the 30 day average was 0.1215. The change for PHP to BOB was -3.35.

The performance of PHP to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1248 and a 90 day low of 0.1179. This means the 90 day average was 0.1217. The change for PHP to BOB was 1.27.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PHP0.11942 BOB
5 PHP0.59711 BOB
10 PHP1.19421 BOB
20 PHP2.38842 BOB
50 PHP5.97105 BOB
100 PHP11.94210 BOB
250 PHP29.85525 BOB
500 PHP59.71050 BOB
1000 PHP119.42100 BOB
2000 PHP238.84200 BOB
5000 PHP597.10500 BOB
10000 PHP1,194.21000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Philippine Peso
1 BOB8.37370 PHP
5 BOB41.86850 PHP
10 BOB83.73700 PHP
20 BOB167.47400 PHP
50 BOB418.68500 PHP
100 BOB837.37000 PHP
250 BOB2,093.42500 PHP
500 BOB4,186.85000 PHP
1000 BOB8,373.70000 PHP
2000 BOB16,747.40000 PHP
5000 BOB41,868.50000 PHP
10000 BOB83,737.00000 PHP