Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos today
Convert PHP to BOB at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PHP to BOB conversion chart
1 PHP = 0.11942 BOB
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PHP to BOB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1238
|0.1248
|Low
|0.1194
|0.1179
|Average
|0.1215
|0.1217
|Change
|-3.35%
|1.27%
|View full history
1 PHP to BOB stats
The performance of PHP to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1238 and a 30 day low of 0.1194. This means the 30 day average was 0.1215. The change for PHP to BOB was -3.35.
The performance of PHP to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1248 and a 90 day low of 0.1179. This means the 90 day average was 0.1217. The change for PHP to BOB was 1.27.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Philippine peso
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Philippine Peso
|1 BOB
|8.37370 PHP
|5 BOB
|41.86850 PHP
|10 BOB
|83.73700 PHP
|20 BOB
|167.47400 PHP
|50 BOB
|418.68500 PHP
|100 BOB
|837.37000 PHP
|250 BOB
|2,093.42500 PHP
|500 BOB
|4,186.85000 PHP
|1000 BOB
|8,373.70000 PHP
|2000 BOB
|16,747.40000 PHP
|5000 BOB
|41,868.50000 PHP
|10000 BOB
|83,737.00000 PHP