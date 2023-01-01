10 Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert PHP to BOB at the real exchange rate

10 php
1.25 bob

1.00000 PHP = 0.12476 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.32420.90571.467460.7847141288.1141.017.10005
1 CAD0.75517310.6839411.108190.592595972.738106.4875.36177
1 EUR1.104151.4621211.620290.8664351422.26155.7057.83952
1 AUD0.681450.9023760.61717210.534743877.77696.09134.83833

How to convert Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PHP0.12476 BOB
5 PHP0.62379 BOB
10 PHP1.24757 BOB
20 PHP2.49514 BOB
50 PHP6.23785 BOB
100 PHP12.47570 BOB
250 PHP31.18925 BOB
500 PHP62.37850 BOB
1000 PHP124.75700 BOB
2000 PHP249.51400 BOB
5000 PHP623.78500 BOB
10000 PHP1247.57000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Philippine Peso
1 BOB8.01556 PHP
5 BOB40.07780 PHP
10 BOB80.15560 PHP
20 BOB160.31120 PHP
50 BOB400.77800 PHP
100 BOB801.55600 PHP
250 BOB2003.89000 PHP
500 BOB4007.78000 PHP
1000 BOB8015.56000 PHP
2000 BOB16031.12000 PHP
5000 BOB40077.80000 PHP
10000 BOB80155.60000 PHP