Philippine pesos to Aruban florins today

Convert PHP to AWG at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ƒ0.03093 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 PHP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03200.0322
Low0.03090.0305
Average0.03150.0315
Change-3.13%1.00%
View full history

1 PHP to AWG stats

The performance of PHP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0320 and a 30 day low of 0.0309. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for PHP to AWG was -3.13.

The performance of PHP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0322 and a 90 day low of 0.0305. This means the 90 day average was 0.0315. The change for PHP to AWG was 1.00.

Track market ratesView PHP to AWG chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.771,379.15151.7957.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.263109.8735.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.69163.9657.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.376101.084.738

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Aruban Florin
1 PHP0.03093 AWG
5 PHP0.15467 AWG
10 PHP0.30935 AWG
20 PHP0.61869 AWG
50 PHP1.54673 AWG
100 PHP3.09346 AWG
250 PHP7.73365 AWG
500 PHP15.46730 AWG
1000 PHP30.93460 AWG
2000 PHP61.86920 AWG
5000 PHP154.67300 AWG
10000 PHP309.34600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Philippine Peso
1 AWG32.32630 PHP
5 AWG161.63150 PHP
10 AWG323.26300 PHP
20 AWG646.52600 PHP
50 AWG1,616.31500 PHP
100 AWG3,232.63000 PHP
250 AWG8,081.57500 PHP
500 AWG16,163.15000 PHP
1000 AWG32,326.30000 PHP
2000 AWG64,652.60000 PHP
5000 AWG161,631.50000 PHP
10000 AWG323,263.00000 PHP