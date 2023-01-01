Lesotho Loti (LSL)
Currency name
Lesotho Loti
Currency symbol
L
LSL exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From LSL
|0.05461
|0.05014
|0.04386
|4.54422
|8.20996
|4.87087
|0.08408
|1.00011
|To LSL
|18.31130
|19.94380
|22.79940
|0.22006
|0.12180
|0.20530
|11.89410
|0.99989
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.