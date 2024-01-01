Lesotho Loti (LSL)

Currency name

Lesotho Loti

L

LSL exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From LSL0.05468 0.05012 0.04271 4.58261 8.01293 4.66671 0.08398 0.99992
To LSL18.28670 19.95170 23.41610 0.21822 0.12480 0.21428 11.90740 1.00008

