Ethiopian Birr (ETB)
Currency name
Ethiopian Birr
Currency symbol
Br
ETB exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From ETB
|0.01788
|0.01642
|0.01436
|1.48777
|2.68818
|1.59162
|0.02753
|0.32734
|To ETB
|55.92440
|60.91290
|69.63150
|0.67214
|0.37200
|0.62829
|36.32290
|3.05494
