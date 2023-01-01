Bahraini dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BHD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
96293.90 uah

1.00000 BHD = 96.29390 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24650.922151.6723818.3113843.9841.37281.34985
1 INR0.012012510.01107760.02008950.21996510.13840.01649080.0162151
1 EUR1.084490.272511.8135319.8568915.2161.488661.46378
1 NZD0.5979549.77720.551411110.9492504.660.8208660.807143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BHD96.29390 UAH
5 BHD481.46950 UAH
10 BHD962.93900 UAH
20 BHD1925.87800 UAH
50 BHD4814.69500 UAH
100 BHD9629.39000 UAH
250 BHD24073.47500 UAH
500 BHD48146.95000 UAH
1000 BHD96293.90000 UAH
2000 BHD192587.80000 UAH
5000 BHD481469.50000 UAH
10000 BHD962939.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bahraini Dinar
1 UAH0.01038 BHD
5 UAH0.05192 BHD
10 UAH0.10385 BHD
20 UAH0.20770 BHD
50 UAH0.51925 BHD
100 UAH1.03849 BHD
250 UAH2.59623 BHD
500 UAH5.19245 BHD
1000 UAH10.38490 BHD
2000 UAH20.76980 BHD
5000 UAH51.92450 BHD
10000 UAH103.84900 BHD