Argentine pesos to Cambodian riels today

Convert ARS to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
11,674.30 khr

1.00000 ARS = 11.67430 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:39
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540481.370150.9216518.2281.3485518.22820.806094
1 AUD0.6491510.8894330.59829511.83270.87541111.83280.523276
1 CAD0.7298471.1243110.6726713.30370.98423513.30380.588325
1 EUR1.0851.671421.48661119.77741.4631819.77760.87455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 ARS11.67430 KHR
5 ARS58.37150 KHR
10 ARS116.74300 KHR
20 ARS233.48600 KHR
50 ARS583.71500 KHR
100 ARS1167.43000 KHR
250 ARS2918.57500 KHR
500 ARS5837.15000 KHR
1000 ARS11674.30000 KHR
2000 ARS23348.60000 KHR
5000 ARS58371.50000 KHR
10000 ARS116743.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Argentine Peso
1 KHR0.08566 ARS
5 KHR0.42829 ARS
10 KHR0.85658 ARS
20 KHR1.71316 ARS
50 KHR4.28289 ARS
100 KHR8.56579 ARS
250 KHR21.41447 ARS
500 KHR42.82895 ARS
1000 KHR85.65790 ARS
2000 KHR171.31580 ARS
5000 KHR428.28950 ARS
10000 KHR856.57900 ARS