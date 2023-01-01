Armenian drams to Swiss francs today

Convert AMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
2.21 chf

1.00000 AMD = 0.00221 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swiss Franc
1 AMD0.00221 CHF
5 AMD0.01104 CHF
10 AMD0.02207 CHF
20 AMD0.04414 CHF
50 AMD0.11036 CHF
100 AMD0.22072 CHF
250 AMD0.55180 CHF
500 AMD1.10360 CHF
1000 AMD2.20720 CHF
2000 AMD4.41440 CHF
5000 AMD11.03600 CHF
10000 AMD22.07200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Armenian Dram
1 CHF453.06200 AMD
5 CHF2265.31000 AMD
10 CHF4530.62000 AMD
20 CHF9061.24000 AMD
50 CHF22653.10000 AMD
100 CHF45306.20000 AMD
250 CHF113265.50000 AMD
500 CHF226531.00000 AMD
1000 CHF453062.00000 AMD
2000 CHF906124.00000 AMD
5000 CHF2265310.00000 AMD
10000 CHF4530620.00000 AMD