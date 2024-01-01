100 Philippine pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert PHP to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 php
2.98 nzd

1.000 PHP = 0.02979 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.691.4651.6550.96917.908
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8741.7161.9381.13520.974
1 USD0.9420.804183.521.381.5580.91216.864
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 PHP0.02979 NZD
5 PHP0.14893 NZD
10 PHP0.29787 NZD
20 PHP0.59573 NZD
50 PHP1.48934 NZD
100 PHP2.97867 NZD
250 PHP7.44668 NZD
500 PHP14.89335 NZD
1000 PHP29.78670 NZD
2000 PHP59.57340 NZD
5000 PHP148.93350 NZD
10000 PHP297.86700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 NZD33.57200 PHP
5 NZD167.86000 PHP
10 NZD335.72000 PHP
20 NZD671.44000 PHP
50 NZD1,678.60000 PHP
100 NZD3,357.20000 PHP
250 NZD8,393.00000 PHP
500 NZD16,786.00000 PHP
1000 NZD33,572.00000 PHP
2000 NZD67,144.00000 PHP
5000 NZD167,860.00000 PHP
10000 NZD335,720.00000 PHP