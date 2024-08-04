1 New Zealand dollar to Philippine pesos
Convert NZD to PHP at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|35.9521
|36.3976
|Low
|34.3950
|34.3454
|Average
|35.1313
|35.4721
|Change
|-4.14%
|0.17%
|View full history
1 NZD to PHP stats
The performance of NZD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.9521 and a 30 day low of 34.3950. This means the 30 day average was 35.1313. The change for NZD to PHP was -4.14.
The performance of NZD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.3976 and a 90 day low of 34.3454. This means the 90 day average was 35.4721. The change for NZD to PHP was 0.17.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Philippine Peso
|1 NZD
|34.46280 PHP
|5 NZD
|172.31400 PHP
|10 NZD
|344.62800 PHP
|20 NZD
|689.25600 PHP
|50 NZD
|1,723.14000 PHP
|100 NZD
|3,446.28000 PHP
|250 NZD
|8,615.70000 PHP
|500 NZD
|17,231.40000 PHP
|1000 NZD
|34,462.80000 PHP
|2000 NZD
|68,925.60000 PHP
|5000 NZD
|172,314.00000 PHP
|10000 NZD
|344,628.00000 PHP