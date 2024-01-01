1 Nepalese rupee to Canadian dollars

Convert NPR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 npr
0.01 cad

₨1.000 NPR = C$0.01035 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01040.0104
Low0.01020.0102
Average0.01030.0103
Change1.38%1.17%
View full history

1 NPR to CAD stats

The performance of NPR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0104 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0103. The change for NPR to CAD was 1.38.

The performance of NPR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0103. The change for NPR to CAD was 1.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupee

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 NPR0.01035 CAD
5 NPR0.05176 CAD
10 NPR0.10353 CAD
20 NPR0.20705 CAD
50 NPR0.51763 CAD
100 NPR1.03526 CAD
250 NPR2.58815 CAD
500 NPR5.17630 CAD
1000 NPR10.35260 CAD
2000 NPR20.70520 CAD
5000 NPR51.76300 CAD
10000 NPR103.52600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 CAD96.59400 NPR
5 CAD482.97000 NPR
10 CAD965.94000 NPR
20 CAD1,931.88000 NPR
50 CAD4,829.70000 NPR
100 CAD9,659.40000 NPR
250 CAD24,148.50000 NPR
500 CAD48,297.00000 NPR
1000 CAD96,594.00000 NPR
2000 CAD193,188.00000 NPR
5000 CAD482,970.00000 NPR
10000 CAD965,940.00000 NPR