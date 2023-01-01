5 Mongolian tugriks to Philippine pesos

Convert MNT to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.08 php

1.00000 MNT = 0.01634 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:8 UTC
MNT to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Philippine Peso
1 MNT0.01634 PHP
5 MNT0.08172 PHP
10 MNT0.16344 PHP
20 MNT0.32689 PHP
50 MNT0.81721 PHP
100 MNT1.63443 PHP
250 MNT4.08608 PHP
500 MNT8.17215 PHP
1000 MNT16.34430 PHP
2000 MNT32.68860 PHP
5000 MNT81.72150 PHP
10000 MNT163.44300 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PHP61.18340 MNT
5 PHP305.91700 MNT
10 PHP611.83400 MNT
20 PHP1223.66800 MNT
50 PHP3059.17000 MNT
100 PHP6118.34000 MNT
250 PHP15295.85000 MNT
500 PHP30591.70000 MNT
1000 PHP61183.40000 MNT
2000 PHP122366.80000 MNT
5000 PHP305917.00000 MNT
10000 PHP611834.00000 MNT