50 php
2,958.96 mnt

1.000 PHP = 59.18 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 PHP59.17930 MNT
5 PHP295.89650 MNT
10 PHP591.79300 MNT
20 PHP1,183.58600 MNT
50 PHP2,958.96500 MNT
100 PHP5,917.93000 MNT
250 PHP14,794.82500 MNT
500 PHP29,589.65000 MNT
1000 PHP59,179.30000 MNT
2000 PHP118,358.60000 MNT
5000 PHP295,896.50000 MNT
10000 PHP591,793.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Philippine Peso
1 MNT0.01690 PHP
5 MNT0.08449 PHP
10 MNT0.16898 PHP
20 MNT0.33796 PHP
50 MNT0.84489 PHP
100 MNT1.68978 PHP
250 MNT4.22445 PHP
500 MNT8.44890 PHP
1000 MNT16.89780 PHP
2000 MNT33.79560 PHP
5000 MNT84.48900 PHP
10000 MNT168.97800 PHP