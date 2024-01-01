Mongolian tugriks to Chilean pesos today

Convert MNT to CLP at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = $0.2849 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:52
MNT to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 MNT to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28900.2890
Low0.27860.2655
Average0.28280.2766
Change2.03%5.96%
1 MNT to CLP stats

The performance of MNT to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2890 and a 30 day low of 0.2786. This means the 30 day average was 0.2828. The change for MNT to CLP was 2.03.

The performance of MNT to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2890 and a 90 day low of 0.2655. This means the 90 day average was 0.2766. The change for MNT to CLP was 5.96.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chilean Peso
1 MNT0.28489 CLP
5 MNT1.42443 CLP
10 MNT2.84885 CLP
20 MNT5.69770 CLP
50 MNT14.24425 CLP
100 MNT28.48850 CLP
250 MNT71.22125 CLP
500 MNT142.44250 CLP
1000 MNT284.88500 CLP
2000 MNT569.77000 CLP
5000 MNT1,424.42500 CLP
10000 MNT2,848.85000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CLP3.51019 MNT
5 CLP17.55095 MNT
10 CLP35.10190 MNT
20 CLP70.20380 MNT
50 CLP175.50950 MNT
100 CLP351.01900 MNT
250 CLP877.54750 MNT
500 CLP1,755.09500 MNT
1000 CLP3,510.19000 MNT
2000 CLP7,020.38000 MNT
5000 CLP17,550.95000 MNT
10000 CLP35,101.90000 MNT