1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MAD to BAM at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = KM0.1858 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 MAD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18610.1861
Low0.18260.1801
Average0.18400.1823
Change1.77%2.17%
View full history

1 MAD to BAM stats

The performance of MAD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1861 and a 30 day low of 0.1826. This means the 30 day average was 0.1840. The change for MAD to BAM was 1.77.

The performance of MAD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1861 and a 90 day low of 0.1801. This means the 90 day average was 0.1823. The change for MAD to BAM was 2.17.

Track market ratesView MAD to BAM chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1623.1310.7910.951.3991.541.34418.131
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.79311.2011.7691.9481.722.922
1 EUR1.053655.9390.83311.4731.6221.41519.086

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MAD0.18581 BAM
5 MAD0.92906 BAM
10 MAD1.85812 BAM
20 MAD3.71624 BAM
50 MAD9.29060 BAM
100 MAD18.58120 BAM
250 MAD46.45300 BAM
500 MAD92.90600 BAM
1000 MAD185.81200 BAM
2000 MAD371.62400 BAM
5000 MAD929.06000 BAM
10000 MAD1,858.12000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Moroccan Dirham
1 BAM5.38179 MAD
5 BAM26.90895 MAD
10 BAM53.81790 MAD
20 BAM107.63580 MAD
50 BAM269.08950 MAD
100 BAM538.17900 MAD
250 BAM1,345.44750 MAD
500 BAM2,690.89500 MAD
1000 BAM5,381.79000 MAD
2000 BAM10,763.58000 MAD
5000 BAM26,908.95000 MAD
10000 BAM53,817.90000 MAD