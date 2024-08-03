Indian rupee to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Haitian gourdes is currently 1.570 today, reflecting a 0.406% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.177% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 1.574 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 1.563 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.518% increase in value.