Indian rupee to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.295 today, reflecting a -0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.120% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.297 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.295 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.202% increase in value.