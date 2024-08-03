Indian rupee to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Guyanaese dollars is currently 2.489 today, reflecting a -0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.211% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.497 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 2.489 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.266% increase in value.