Indian rupee to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0.092 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0.093 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 0.092 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.067% decrease in value.