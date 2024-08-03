Indian rupee to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Guinean francs is currently 102.441 today, reflecting a 0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 102.998 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 102.069 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.753% decrease in value.