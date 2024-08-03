Indian rupee to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.816 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.294% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.826 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.812 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 1.166% increase in value.