Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a -0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.486% decrease in value.