Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds history summary. This is the Indian rupee (INR) to Gibraltar pounds (GIP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of INR and GIP historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a -0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.486% decrease in value.
How to convert Indian rupees to Gibraltar pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
