Indian rupee to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Danish kroner is currently 0.082 today, reflecting a -0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.611% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.083 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.082 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.