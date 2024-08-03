Indian rupee to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 1.211 today, reflecting a -0.711% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.455% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 1.225 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1.211 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.