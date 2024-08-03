Indian rupee to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Chilean pesos is currently 11.349 today, reflecting a -0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.369% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11.448 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 11.132 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.739% decrease in value.