Indian rupee to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.082 today, reflecting a -0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.034% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.083 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 0.082 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.428% decrease in value.