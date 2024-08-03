Indian rupee to Barbadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Barbadian dollars is currently 0.024 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.092% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Barbadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.024 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 0.024 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.049% decrease in value.