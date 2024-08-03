Indian rupee to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Argentine pesos is currently 11.137 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.370% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11.140 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 11.095 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.216% increase in value.