Indian rupee to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Angolan kwanzas is currently 10.612 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.236% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 10.634 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 10.554 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.442% increase in value.