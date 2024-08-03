Indian rupee to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Armenian drams is currently 4.633 today, reflecting a 0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 4.639 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 4.623 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.205% increase in value.