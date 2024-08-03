Indian rupee to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Albanian leks is currently 1.095 today, reflecting a -0.852% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.745% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 1.109 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1.095 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.568% decrease in value.