Euro to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Seychellois rupees is currently 15.150 today, reflecting a 1.599% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 16.375 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 14.150 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 9.971% increase in value.