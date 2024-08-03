Euro to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Macedonian denars is currently 62.139 today, reflecting a 0.986% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 62.208 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 61.427 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.