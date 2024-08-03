Euro to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Icelandic krónas is currently 150.483 today, reflecting a 0.367% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 150.692 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 149.479 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.266% decrease in value.