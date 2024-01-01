East Caribbean Dollar (XCD)
Currency name
East Caribbean Dollar
Currency symbol
$
XCD exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|AUD
|GBP
|CAD
|INR
|SGD
|EUR
|From XCD
|0.37037
|6.77233
|0.56879
|0.28924
|0.51380
|31.03730
|0.49135
|0.33946
|To XCD
|2.70000
|0.14766
|1.75811
|3.45735
|1.94630
|0.03222
|2.03520
|2.94584
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.