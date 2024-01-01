Lebanese Pound (LBP)
Currency name
Lebanese Pound
Currency symbol
ل.ل.
LBP exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|NZD
|AUD
|EUR
|SGD
|ZAR
|GBP
|From LBP
|0.00001
|0.00002
|0.00002
|0.00002
|0.00001
|0.00001
|0.00020
|0.00001
|To LBP
|89500.00000
|64516.10000
|53324.10000
|58277.90000
|97649.00000
|67463.20000
|4894.64000
|114605.00000
