Bermudan dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 42.635 today, reflecting a -0.685% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.318% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 43.055 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 42.163 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.563% increase in value.