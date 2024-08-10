Bermudan dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 40.260 today, reflecting a -0.402% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.556% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 40.775 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 39.950 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.321% decrease in value.