Bermudan dollar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Pakistani rupees is currently 277.950 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 278.464 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 277.580 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.318% increase in value.