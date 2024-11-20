Bermudan dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 15.418 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.236% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 15.421 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 15.228 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.237% decrease in value.