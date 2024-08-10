Bermudan dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 15.421 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.419% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 15.421 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 15.173 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -1.319% decrease in value.