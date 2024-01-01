100 Bahraini dinars to Panamanian balboas

Convert BHD to PAB at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = B/.2.653 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PAB
1 BHD to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65352.6543
Low2.65222.6518
Average2.65262.6529
Change0.03%-0.02%
View full history

1 BHD to PAB stats

The performance of BHD to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6535 and a 30 day low of 2.6522. This means the 30 day average was 2.6526. The change for BHD to PAB was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6543 and a 90 day low of 2.6518. This means the 90 day average was 2.6529. The change for BHD to PAB was -0.02.

Track market ratesView BHD to PAB chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0791,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41611.79219.1571,828.031.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.9020.558110.6911,020.20.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Panamanian Balboa
1 BHD2.65301 PAB
5 BHD13.26505 PAB
10 BHD26.53010 PAB
20 BHD53.06020 PAB
50 BHD132.65050 PAB
100 BHD265.30100 PAB
250 BHD663.25250 PAB
500 BHD1,326.50500 PAB
1000 BHD2,653.01000 PAB
2000 BHD5,306.02000 PAB
5000 BHD13,265.05000 PAB
10000 BHD26,530.10000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bahraini Dinar
1 PAB0.37693 BHD
5 PAB1.88465 BHD
10 PAB3.76930 BHD
20 PAB7.53860 BHD
50 PAB18.84650 BHD
100 PAB37.69300 BHD
250 PAB94.23250 BHD
500 PAB188.46500 BHD
1000 PAB376.93000 BHD
2000 PAB753.86000 BHD
5000 PAB1,884.65000 BHD
10000 PAB3,769.30000 BHD